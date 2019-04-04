‘Family Guy’ Dusts Beloved Characters in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tribute

Avengers: Infinity War left many unable to process that their favorite characters had faded from existence after Thanos’ world-changing snap. It didn’t take long for the fan creations homaging this memorable moment to make their way online, and afterward, we saw plenty of characters and franchises embracing their own decimations. That trend is in overdrive once more now that Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is about to hit theaters, reminding everyone what’s at stake if the Avengers don’t’ set things right. That includes this delightful new ode to Infinity War and Thanos’ ultimate victory from Fox’s hit series Family Guy, which you can see above.

In the clip, Peter is having dinner with his friends at The Drunken Clam, where Peter brings up the fact that Thanos recently got the Mind Stone. Quagmire says “wow, now he’s got all of em” and also asks “what does that mean for us?” Peter had no idea but shortly after that Cleveland starts to fade away, followed by Joe fading away as well.

Cleveland looks at Joe and says “I knew it was going to be us” and then both fade of existence. You can watch the great homage in the video above.

Why did it have to be Cleaveland and Joe!!! That’s cold Fox, so cold. As for Infinity War, that movie was enough to deal with as heroes like Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Shuri, and more evaporated in front of our eyes, and we’re not sure if we could deal with Thanos getting rid of any more heroes before the credits roll in Endgame.

Thing is, it does seem like not everyone will make it out alive of this one, with the likeliest candidates being Captain America and Iron Man. Their long icon status and expiring contracts suggest this could be their swan song, but we’re hoping that at least one of them will make it through.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

