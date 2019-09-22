Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Debuts First TV Promo

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is one of the many anime series making their debut as part of the Fall anime season, and it’s one of two major projects coming from the fan favorite mobile game. Gearing up for a premiere on October 5th, Aniplex has debuted the first TV promo for the new anime. While it’s shorter than the debut trailer for the new anime series, there are a few moments of new content that see some familiar faces doing some familiar things. Although the canon of the franchise is notably all over the place, it’ll help fans to see Gilgamesh up to his old tricks.

This newest promo for the series was released to the anime’s official Twitter account introduces fans to a whole new region, but it’s being ruled by Gilgamesh. Gilgamesh is familiar for sure, but this new setting will certainly be interesting to see unfold as he quickly unleashes one of his most powerful attacks toward the end of the promo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia is based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” storyline from the original mobile game and is one of two major anime projects releasing within the next two years. Aniplex of America has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English language release outside of Japan, but although the full series will not debut October 5th, fans can currently check out a special prologue episode dubbed “Episode 0” on Crunchyroll and Funimation Now.

It has yet to be officially confirmed whether or not the full series will be available through those streaming services, and whether or not it will get an English dub release, but with the prologue episode now available it’s probably a safe bet. Toshifumi Akai will be directing the series for CloverWorks with Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer.

The cast of the series currently includes Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mashu Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou, Tomokazu Seki as Gilgamesh, Yu Kobayashi as Enkidu, Kana Ueda as Ishtar, Takahiro Sakurai as Merlin, Yuu Asakawa as Ana, Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman, and Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci.

The second major anime Fate/Grand Order project will adapt the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline, as voted on by fans in Japan. With two feature films, the first is scheduled for a release in 2020, and Kei Suezawa (FLCL Alternative) will be directing Wandering: Agateram, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) will be directing the second, Paladin: Agateram. Production I.G. will be producing the films, and animating the second, while Signal.MD will be animating the first film.