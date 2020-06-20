Fate/Grand Order: Camelot Film Release Delayed Due to COVID-19

The Fate/Grand Order franchise was gearing up to have a great couple of years, but now the release of Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot has been postponed due to the impact the ongoing COVID-19 has had on the film's production. As confirmed through the official Twitter account for the franchise, the first film adapting the events of the Camelot story from the original mobile game will be postponed from its originally scheduled August 15th release in Japan. Unfortunately, this announcement does not come with a new release date.

Taking to their Twitter account to break the news from fans, Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot has been postponed due to various impacts the pandemic has had on production. It's yet another in a long line of major film delays that also includes the final Fate/stay night Heaven's Feel film as well.

This film is part of a two-film effort adapting the events of the Camelot storyline of the original mobile game as it also ties into the events of the Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia anime series. These will eventually coalesce into a new anime adapting the final arc of the game, Fate/Grand Order - Final Singularity The Grand Temple of Time Solomon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.