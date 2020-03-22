Fate/Grand Order: Camelot Film Confirms Release Date with New Trailer

Fate/Grand Order recently wrapped up a new anime series for its Babylonia storyline, and confirmed that a new anime project adapting the Final Singularity: Solomon story from the original mobile game was on the way. But that’s not the only thing to look forward to from this franchise as there are still two major films adapting the Camelot story coming our way. The first, titled Fate/Grand Order THE MOVIE Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot Wandering;Agateram, recently launched a brand new trailer.

Along with this new trailer, the official Twitter account for the film confirmed that Wandering, Agateram is now gearing up to debut in Japanese theaters on August 15th. There was plenty of more information as well as new cast members have been announced for the film. But the details for its second film are still being kept under wraps as of this writing.

Joining the previously confirmed cast of Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight are new additions such as Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo da Vinci, Ayako Kawasumi as Lion King, Takahiro Mizushima as Gawain, Miyuki Sawashiro as Mordred, Ryotaro Okiayu as Lancelot, Kouki Uchiyama as Tristan, Hiroki Yasumoto as Agravain, Takehito Koyasu as Ozymandias, Minami Tanaka as Nitocris, Mikako Komatsu as Xuanzang Sanzang, Satoshi Tsuruoka as Arash, Tetsu Inada as Hassan of the Cursed Arm, Sayaka Senbongi as Hassan of Serenity, and Kenichi Suzumura as Romani Archaman.

Aniplex of America describes the film as such, “‘This is the story of the last mythology at the end of the world.’ Based on the acclaimed Fate/Grand Order’s Sixth Singularity, a story of the Knights of the Round Table is about to unfold on the silver screen.”

How are you feeling about all of Fate/Grand Order's upcoming anime projects? Which one are you most excited to see? What do you want to see from Camelot's story?