Fate/Grand Order Announces New Solomon Anime

Fate/Grand Order surprised fans last year when it announced that three major projects would be adapting the massively popular mobile game’s stories to anime. We’ve already seen the first fruits of this endeavor with an anime series adapting the Babylonia storyline, and two upcoming film projects adapting the Camelot story, but apparently that’s not all. Fate/Grand Order fans were surprised once more when it was announced that the first of the Final Singularity stories would be getting its own adaptation in the future with a new anime taking on The Grand Temple of Time Solomon.

With the final episode of Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia bringing that fan favorite story from the game to a close, Fujimaru was able to secure the final Holy Grail that he and Chaldea needed. But while that story came to an end with a happy ending, a tag toward the end of the episode teased the future to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Confirmed by the official Twitter account behind the series, Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia‘s final episode teased that the “Final Singularity” was beginning to take shape and that they were planning to head to “The Temple of Time…Solomon!” While this seemed like a fun tag teasing what was next to come in the original mobile game, the official Twitter account announced it’s going to be a full anime titled Fate/Grand Order – Final Singularity The Grand Temple of Time Solomon.

Details as to the nature of the anime and release will be announced at a later date, but for now it’s been confirmed that the Babylonia staff will be returning to produce the new Solomon anime. The Final Singularity is a story fans were never expecting to see play out as it incorporates a ton of characters, but now there’s plenty to look forward to in the future!

Are you excited to see what’s next from Fate/Grand Order‘s anime productions? What are you hoping to see animated with the new project? Would Solomon serve better as a new series or set of films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!