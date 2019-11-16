Final Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Film Shares New Poster

With the Fate franchise currently experiencing a huge boom in anime popularity with a new series based on the Baylonia storyline in Fate/Grand Order and two new planned film projects for the Camelot storyline, it’s time to return to the original Fate/stay night for one last round. The final film in the new trilogy adapting the Heaven’s Feel route of the original visual novel is currently slated for a 2020 release in Japan, and production has been progressing along pretty strongly. Now we’ve even got a new poster to check out!

Revealed at the recent Machi Asobi vol. 23 event in Japan, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel III. spring song‘s official Twitter account has shown off a slick new teaser video featuring the intense new poster for the film illustrated by director Tomonori Sudo, who also provided the first poster for the film. Check it out below:

Currently slated for a release in Japan in Spring 2020, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel III. spring song will be directed by animation director for Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Fate/Zero, Tomonori Sudou. Sudou has directed the entire Heaven’s Feel trilogy for studio ufotable. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music for the films, and Takahiro Miura is storyboarding the trilogy.

The second film released in the United States earlier this year, and fans are definitely waiting to see how the final film brings it all to a close as this will serve as the final entry adapting the original content of Fate/stay night‘s very first entry. Unlike the other two routes, Heaven’s Feel is getting a film trilogy rather than an anime series. That’s been fitting for the route’s much darker content when compared to Fate and Unlimited Blade Works, which both have already received anime adaptations.

Although there’s currently no English language release confirmed as of this writing, the first two films had limited screenings in North America, so it stands to reason that the final film will have this as well. The first film opened at the top spot in the Japanese box office in 2017 and earned 1.5 billion yen (about $13.5 million USD), the second film did the same and opened at the top spot in the Japanese box office also when it earned $1 billion yen in the box office in just 12 days.