Fena: Pirate Princess Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Fena: Pirate Princess has confirmed its release date with a new trailer! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are working together to produce a number of new anime projects, and one of the first of these major efforts is finally coming our way as part of the Summer 2021 new anime schedule. This new project, Fena: Pirate Princess, was previously announced to be coming our way but had yet to reveal a concrete release date. But now that wait is over as the series has now set itself for an August release with a new trailer!

Fena: Pirate Princess will be making its debut on Saturday, August 14th as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. Making its premiere with a special two-episode launch, the English dub of the series will be airing with Toonami while the English subtitled release of the series will be streaming on Crunchyroll the same day. Exact timing of the release has yet to be revealed for either launch, but you can check out the English dubbed trailer for the series in the video above!

(Photo: Adult Swim / Crunchyroll)

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll also confirmed the English dub cast for Fena: Pirate Princess and it includes the likes of Brittany Cox as Fena Houtman, Robb Moreira as Yukimaru, Nicholas Corda as Shitan, Anjali Kunapaneni as Karin, Brandon Winckler as Enju, Darrel J Delfin as Kaede, Alan Lee as Tsubaki, Thomas E Wynn as Makaba, Frank Todaro as Salman, Doug Stone as Otto. Kazuto Nakazawa will be directing the new series for Production I.G. and it's officially described as such:

"Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"

How do you like this newest look at Adult Swim and Crunchyroll's new original anime series? Will you be checking it out on Toonami or Crunchyroll when Fena: Pirate Princess premieres? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!