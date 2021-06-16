Fena: Pirate Princess Shares New Trailer and Release Window

As anime continues to grow year over year, it seems more original projects are being ordered than ever, and a new one is on the horizon. If you did not know, Fena: Pirate Princess is one of the next Crunchyroll Originals to debut, and it will be here soon! After all, a trailer has gone live for the seafaring series, and Fena: Pirate Princess looks like it will be a hit with fans.

The trailer, which can be found above, gives fans a delicious taste of what's to come. Fena: Pirate Princess will focus on its titular heroine after she is separated from her dad at sea. The girl grows up with the family's mystery over her head until she is old enough to adventure on her own. With the truth out there, Fena moves to uncover what happened all those years ago, and the anime will do so with some gorgeous animation.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

According to Crunchyroll and Adult Swim, this co-production will air on Toonami starting this summer dubbed as well as subbed through Crunchyroll. Its animation is being overseen by Production I.G. with Kazuto Nakazawa overseeing as director. Rui Kuroki has been tapped to produce the series. Fans will know this production studio best for its work on titles like Ghost in the Shell as well as Attack on Titan seasons one through three.

If you want to know more about Fena: Pirate Princess, Crunchyroll has released a synopsis which you can read down below:

"Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword “Eden.” It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"

What do you think about this first look at Fena: Pirate Princess? Will you be tuning into this series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.