Final Live-Action Rurouni Kenshin Films Wrap Shooting

The Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga franchise first spawned in 1994, giving fans an in-depth look into the world of the Battosai, the world’s greatest swordsman who had given up his life of murder to try to achieve a peaceful status. The series was adapted into a trilogy of live action films from Warner Brothers’ Pictures that followed the first few story arcs following Kenshin as he fought against the villains Udo and the former Battosai of Shishio Makoto. WB has recently finished production on their final Kenshin film, adding two additional movies to the live action series’ roster.

Warner Brothers Japan posted the news that production had just finished on the final live action film:

If you haven’t seen these live action films, they are seriously worth a watch whether you are a fan of Kenshin or not. Blending high paced action with amazing camera work, the trilogy of films manages to perfectly capture the events and action that takes place in the first few installments of the Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga series. The movie series stars Takeru Satoh as the titular swordsman, doing an excellent job of acting like the aloof samurai and brandishing his skills.

Based on the trajectory of storylines that the previous trilogy of films followed, these latest films will most likely follow Kenshin struggling to adapt to becoming blind. While this storyline received mixed response from the fanbase, it would certainly make for an interesting live action adaptation to follow the amazing storyarc of Shishio and Kyoto.

Originally created by Nobuhiro Watsuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994, Rurouni Kenshin is set during the Meiji era of Japan and follows the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning for his past sins as the “Battosai.” Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere while vowing to never again take a life.

The series has sold over 70 million copies, and has spawned an anime (which enjoyed a run on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block), video games, and a live-action film trilogy. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and the series was put on an indefinite hiatus in the West following Watsuki’s conviction for possession of child pornography.