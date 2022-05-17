Fire Force Hits Massive Sales Milestone Following Manga's End

✖

Fire Force's manga might have ended its long run earlier this year, but the series has hit a massive new sales milestone following the finale! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series wrapped up its run with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine a few months ago, and the 34th and final volume of the manga is gearing up to hit shelves across Japan. The manga might have ended, but the fervor for the franchise is only heating up as more copies are flying off the shelves than ever as fans get ready for the anime's comeback with its third season in the near future.

The 34th and final volume of Fire Force is now hitting shelves in Japan, and Kodansha's official website has announced that with it the manga series now has 20 million copies in circulation around the world since its initial debut back in 2015. It's a huge milestone for the series as the manga is still completing its run in international territories, and goes to show just how big of a series it was as it came to a close. You can check out the cover art for Fire Force Volume 34 below from the series' official Twitter account:

As mentioned, the Fire Force franchise is only heating up from this point on. The manga might have ended, but the anime has announced plans to return for a third season. The potential returning staff, cast, and release date information have yet to be revealed for these new episodes as of this writing, unfortunately, but fans have been waiting on news for a third season for quite a while! If you wanted to catch up with Fire Force before the third season premieres, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the series as such, "Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

What do you think? How do you feel about Fire Force's manga hitting this huge new milestone? Will you be nabbing the final volume when you get the chance? Are you excited for the third season of the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!