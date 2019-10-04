New Fire Force Trailer Teases Next Arc

Fire Force may currently be on a hiatus due to special programming in Japan, but when it returns it will be gearing up for the next intense cour of the first season. This new cour for the series will be bringing with it a whole new arc that takes the fight against Infernals in a whole new direction. The official website for the series is pumping up fans for this White-Clad arc just right with an action-packed trailer teasing many of the new characters and fights Shinra will find himself in as the investigation into the Infernal problem goes in a new direction.

New Fire Force episodes will be making their return with Episode 12, which has been delayed until October 11th due to special programming from the IAAF World Athletics Championship taking its timeslot in Japan. But the second cour of the series has been confirmed by staff to make its debut on November 1st.

This second cour of the series also comes with a brand new opening and ending theme. The new opening theme is titled, “MAYDAY feat. Ryo from CRYSTAL LAKE,” as performed by coldrain. The second ending theme is still being kept under wraps as of this writing, unfortunately.

But what is confirmed, however, is that the next arc of the series will introduce the mysterious White-Clad. This group seems to be actively turning people into Infernals with a strange bug, and the first poster for this new arc teases an intense set of new battles to come. This new trailer also pumps that up to a hot new degree.

You can currently catch up with the first 11 episodes of the series now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. You can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”