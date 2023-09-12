Fist of the North Star Is Reportedly Eyeing a New Anime

Fist of The North Star became an anime classic by presenting a bloody tale revolving around some outrageous violence and a post-apocalyptic landscape. While the series has returned a number of times via video games, merchandise, and even its own musical, the franchise is reportedly getting ready to bring the story back to the small screen. In celebration of Fist of The North Star's 40th Anniversary, a new anime might be in the works.

Despite Kenshiro appearing in quite a few ways since the original manga debuted in 1983, it has been some time since Fist of The North Star received its own anime adaptation. In 1984, Toei Animation brought the hard-hitting series to life, netting the franchise over one hundred and fifty episodes. The original anime ended in 1988 with its second half, having not returned with a new anime project since.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Fist of The North Star Return

Details surrounding the upcoming revival are few and far between, as outlets are reporting its existence but little else. With the original series brought to life by Toei Animation, it should be interesting to see if the prolific studio responsible for Dragon Ball and One Piece returns to animate Kenshiro's gory adventures.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of Kenshiro, here is an official description of the brutal manga series known as Fist of The North Star, "In a post-nuclear future, human race has made many steps. Normal people have become slaves, while genetically modified giants rule the world. Gunpowder is a distant memory and martial arts is the only weapon a man can count on. Two schools face each other in the battle for dominion: Hokuto and Nanto. Kenshiro is the rightful successor of Hokuto school, while Shin is Nanto's. Shin stole Ken's girlfriend Julia and Ken is looking for her. Kenshiro travels the barren wasteland of post-apocalyptic Earth as seeks to rescue Julia. Eventually, Kenshiro's ultimate rival becomes none other than his eldest brother, Raoh, a would-be conqueror who does not recognize Kenshiro as a worthy successor."

Are you hyped for a possible Fist of the North Star anime revival? What other franchises need to get a new anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kenshiro.

Via WSJ_Manga