Funko Announces ‘FLCL’ Pop Figures

Funko Pop figures are currently some of the most popular collectibles, and it’s only going to get more popular as it ventures further into anime licensing. Now fans of the cult-classic FLCL will be able to show their love for the series in a new way too!

Funko announced that a wave of FLCL Pop figures will be gearing up for a release in December. You can check out images of the wave below. UPDATE: Pre-orders are available here.

Unfortunately there are no other release details outside of the confirmed December window, but fans get to see the four inclusions. Fans will be able to get Funko versions of Naota, Haruko, Mamimi (with the cat Ta-kun in tow), and Canti the Medical Mechanica robot. FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was originally written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001.

It came to the United States as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2003, and although it has a short run of episodes, it gained a cult following through reruns. The coming-of-age story focuses on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba, who is bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for, however, when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake. He soon finds that mysterious objects come out of his head, and over the course of the series’ run FLCL goes to place no one ever expected.

The franchise is more popular than ever this year as Adult Swim produced two brand new seasons of the series. Titled FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative, the two new seasons provided a return to form with two mini-series each with their own experimental stories.

For those interested, FLCL Alternative is described as such:

“FLCL: Alternative hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

