FLCL: Progressive DVD To Release In October 2019

If you are looking to complete your anime collection with FLCL‘s latest additions, then it is time you listened up. At last, Adult Swim has addressed its plans to bring FLCL: Progressive to stores, and it will go live soon enough.

According to a recent announcement, Adult Swim has confirmed its DVD release of the new FLCL series will go down on October 1.

“Get back into action with Hidomi, Ide, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu” as they take on Medical Mechanica and Fraternity in Adult Swim’s hit anime series, FLCL: Progressive, arriving on DVD on October 1, 2019,” the press release reads.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

“The highly anticipated sequel to the 2001 original FLCL, FLCL: Progressive features all six episodes plus two special features; a “Meet the Creators” piece focused on the new era of show creators and a segment about how the band, The Pillows, became associated with the series.”

As you can see, this new FLCL series will come with some sweet bonus features. If you are a fan of the series’ music, The Pillows will give fans a walkthrough on how they became attached to the cult hit. Aside from all six episodes, FLCL: Progressive will also have a feature which introduces audiences to the series’ new creators so long after its original release.

If you cannot wait until this October to see the anime, then you are in luck! Currently, FLCL: Progressive is streaming on Crunchyroll alongside the franchise’s other recent series FLCL: Alternative.

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was originally written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records for release in Japan from 2000 to 2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003, and was frequently re-aired from 2003 to 2014. The coming-of-age story focuses on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba, who becomes bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.