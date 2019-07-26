Food Wars! Creators to Attend Crunchyroll Expo

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma is having a huge 2019. With the manga series officially coming to an end, and its “Dessert” epilogue series having one chapter left, the series has been on everyone’s minds. This has been especially notable considering the anime adaptation will be returning for a fourth season later this Fall as well. Now Crunchyroll has sweetened the deal for fans of the series looking to attend Crunchyroll Expo.

Crunchyroll has officially announced that the creators behind the series, author Yuto Tsukuda and illustrator Shun Saeki, and producer of the anime, Noriko Dohi, will be attending a couple of panels during Crunchyroll Expo in San Jose, CA from August 30th to September 1st.

Along with the announcement, Crunchyroll has confirmed that Tsukuda, Saeki, and Dohi will be around for two panels — one of which will feature a sneak peek from the upcoming fourth season of the anime series — along with autograph sessions, so fans of the series will definitely want to keep an eye out!

Not much is currently known about the upcoming new season of the Food Wars! anime, officially dubbed Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate, but it has been confirmed that it will debut along with the rest of the jam-packed October 2019 anime releases. The series shared a special announcement teaser for the new season, but it unfortunately did not feature any new footage.

So if this upcoming Crunchyroll Expo panel is going to tease a bit of the anime’s future, it’s definitely going to be one fans will want to keep a closer eye on than expected. If fans don’t get to see more from the new anime before this point, it’s going to make the late August weekend pretty exciting.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.

via Crunchyroll