Food Wars Creators Announce New Manga

It's official! The team behind Food Wars is ready to cook up a new series. If you did not know, Shun Saeki and Youth Tsukuda brought their hit cooking-centric series to an end some years ago. Now, the pair are gearing up for a new debut, and their pet project Tenmaku Cinema will be a must-watch for film buffs.

According to the latest issue of Shonen Jump, Saeki and Tsukuda will release their new series later this month. On April 10th, Tenmaku Cinema will come to life and bring out a special lead named Hajime. The high school boy is all about movies, and for now, that is all we know about the hero. We will learn more when Tenmaku Cinema drops its first chapter, so stay tuned just a bit longer!

As you can imagine, fans of Food Wars are excited to see what this new manga will offer. Saeki and Tsukuda left a solid impression on readers following their tenure on Food Wars. Dating back to November 2012, the hit cooking comedy carried on for nearly seven years before wrapping in 2019. Food Wars went on to inspire a popular anime under J.C. Staff as well. Despite its heavy-handed fan service, Food Wars was a popular pick with international anime fans, so Tenmaku Cinema will be worth checking out this month.

If you are not caught up with the creators' work, you can always test out their mettle with Food Wars. The manga is finished, after all, and Viz Media has brought the spicy series to fans in English. As for the anime, Crunchyroll is streaming all five seasons now, so you can read up more on Food Wars below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Shokugeki no Soma centers on Yukihira Soma, a middle school student who is determined to surpass his father's culinary skills. One day, his father decides to close down their family restaurant and hone his skills in Europe. Before leaving he enrolls Soma in an elite culinary school that is extremely difficult to enter with a graduation rate of only 10 percent. Will Soma be able to improve his skills, or will the kitchen prove to be too hot?"

Will you be checking out this new series by the Food Wars duo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.