Toonami Hypes Food Wars Season 4 Premiere With First Trailer

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma is getting ready to kick off its fourth season on Adult Swim, and Toonami has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming premiere! The programming block is going through a number of new schedule changes for the final weeks of Summer following the debut of Adult Swim and Crunchyroll's newest collaborative anime effort, Fena: Pirate Princess, and that means a new season of Food Wars is going to be kicking off soon. With Food Wars steadily making its way through its third season since its return to the block, the much anticipated fourth is finally coming next week!

Food Wars: The Fourth Plate will be making its debut on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block on Saturday, August 21st (technically Sunday, August 22nd) at 1:30AM EST. The fourth season of the series picks up immediately after the first round of the final slate of duels against Central's Elite Ten and the rebel forces will be digging in their heels for this next wave of battles. You can check out the trailer for the season in the video above from Adult Swim!

Toonami's schedule beginning on the night on Saturday, August 21st breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM - Fena: Pirate Princess

12:30AM - My Hero Academia

1:00AM - Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

1:30AM - Food Wars: The Fourth Plate

2:00AM - Black Clover

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM - Attack on Titan

3:30AM - Dragon Ball Super

Food Wars: The Fourth Plate's English language release is provided by Sentai Filmworks, and they officially describe the season as such, "The ultimate Regimental Food War continues as the culinary rebels led by Soma and the members of Kyokusei square off against epicurean elitist Azami and the Totsuki Ten. At stake – the future of dining across Japan. Because if the rebels fail, Azami intends to impose his own tastes and techniques on the entire restaurant industry!

But the fine dining control freak has made a serious mistake in threatening the futures of Soma’s friends and family, as while the rebels may seem less experienced overall, this is ultimately a clash of skill, dedication, and, most of all, taste. That may be a recipe for disaster for the seasoned veterans! There are truffled times ahead, and it’s anyone’s guess as to whose goose will ultimately be cooked in the mind-roasting season long battle that is FOOD WARS! THE FOURTH PLATE!"

One of the main reasons Season 4 kicking off on Toonami is it could mean that the fifth and final season of Food Wars could be heading to the block in the coming months as well. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!