Toonami Adjusts August 2021 Schedule with Update

✖

Toonami certainly hasn't always been the juggernaut programming block that we know today, taking a few years off following its ability to introduce countless fans in North America to anime series across the board, but the platform has found its niche on the popular Adult Swim on Saturday nights. In a recent update, Toonami shared with viewers that it would be changing its schedule this August, adding some new programs to its roster while also shifting around some of its biggest franchises in order to make room for series that fans have yet to see.

Coming later this month Toonami will be updating an old favorite with a new season via Food Wars! The Fourth Plate, while also adding its original series, Fena: Pirate Princess, to the roster. First beginning on Cartoon Network in 1997 as a programming block that aired in the afternoons, Toonami ran for years and was able to introduce Western viewers to the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Tenchi Muyo, Yu Yu Hakusho, Rurouni Kenshin, and many others. The afternoon block for Toonami came to a close in 2008, but would later return via Adult Swim in 2012, allowing the block to add some more mature material that they might not have been able to air otherwise.

Twitter User Swimpedia shared the updated schedule for this month's Toonami, which will add the likes of Food Wars and Fena: Pirate Princess to its ranks, while also including some staples of the block including the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, and many more:

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate premieres August 21st at 1:30 AM! Check out the full lineups for August 14th and 21st! pic.twitter.com/XsvcpqaMN4 — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) July 28, 2021

With Adult Swim's popularity increasing thanks not only to Toonami's roster, but also with original series such as Rick And Morty continuing to grow in ratings, it doesn't seem as if either programming blocks will be going anywhere at any time soon. As Toonami begins to venture further into the world of original productions, fans are highly anticipating the arrival of Junji Ito's anime adaptation of Uzumaki.

What do you think about Toonami's upcoming schedule? What shows did Toonami introduce you to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cartoon Network.