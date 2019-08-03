Food Wars! Season 4 Reveals Opening Theme Details

The Fall 2019 anime season is going to be jam-packed with the returns of several major anime series, and one leading the pack is the upcoming fourth season of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma. With the manga now ended, and the third season of the series leaving the anime on a major cliffhanger, anticipation is through the roof for the fourth season of the series. While there are still no concrete details as to how much of the manga the fourth season will cover when the anime returns, there are new details about its opening theme.

As spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that the new opening theme for Season 4 will be titled “Chronos,” and performed by Stereo Dive Foundation.

Returning to screens at a currently unconfirmed date in October, the fourth season will be picking up right where the third left off. Dubbed The Fourth Plate, the fourth season will immediately drop fans right back into the climactic final matches between Soma, Erina, and the powerful chefs of Central’s new Elite Ten. Fans are certainly hoping that the Central arc will come to an end with this fourth season, but are wondering just how far the series will go.

Given that previous seasons have had no problems ending in the middle of an arc, there’s been a concern over how the anime will adapt the major status quo shift that comes after the final battles of the Regiments de Cuisine. With a time jump, new challenges, and more, this final arc of the manga just might be held off until Season 5. But there’s still a strong chance fans will see it start up when Season 4 ends. But it remains to be seen!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.