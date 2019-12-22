Food Wars Season 5 Debuts First Poster

Although initial reports had the fourth season of Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma lasting for 24 episodes, it seems that the season really is wrapping up with the next episode. With the end of the fourth season’s 12 episodes also comes the end of the Promotion Exams arc — the longest arc of the anime thus far — and this means there are still three arcs left to go for the series. It may seem like Food Wars no longer has anything to explore with its thematic wrap up coming soon, there’s still a whole post time-jump world left to go.

This will begin with the fifth season of the series as Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate gears up for its premiere April next year. The series also revealed the first poster for the new season during its special presentation at Jump Festa 2020. Check it out below:

Season 4 will be coming to an end with the episode airing on December 27th in Japan, and it will reveal the shake-ups following Erina and Soma’s victory over Tsukasa and Rindou in the Team Shokugeki. Thanks to their efforts in providing two specialty dishes working together as an appetizer and main course, the two of them managed to defeat Central and change Nakiri’s father’s mind in the process.

But the title teased that this shake up will also lead to a new Elite Ten, and this will come to pass before the fifth season. The fifth season of the series will see this new Elite Ten take on new threats from the outside world, and depending on how long the anime takes to wrap things up, the series could very well be done after the fifth season.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.