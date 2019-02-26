‘Food Wars!’ Reveals Erina’s Mother

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma has hit a monumental 300 chapters, and marked the occasion by revealing a crucial piece of Erina Nakiri’s family puzzle. But like her father’s introduction, it seems Erina’s mother will serve as a major foil for the latest arc of the series.

The series has been in the midst of a major arc in which Soma and the others compete against underworld chefs, and the one pulling all the strings was revealed to be none other than Erina’s mother, Mana Nakiri.

The latest chapter of the series takes the big competition with the Noir chefs to the next stage as Soma and the others prepare for a major tournament, but the mysterious Bookmaster behind the scenes stacked several opponents for Erina to face one after another. Erina goes to the Bookmaster to air out her feelings, and it’s revealed to be her mother.

Her mother has no interest in Erina’s Divine Tongue talents, and thus Erina declares that she will show her mother what her talents are capable of. Erina’s mother is one key piece of the Nakiri family that has not been revealed in the series, with her father, cousin, aunt, and grandfather previously making their debuts. But it seems Nakiri’s mother will be like her father Azami and serve as the main villain of a huge arc.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.

In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons.

