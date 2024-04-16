Freaking Romance Film Adaptation Announced by Webtoon, Skybound

Never doubt the power of a good webtoon. Over the years, the industry has grown to new heights as web comics have become a go-to reads for millions. Now, the team at Wattpad Webtoon Studios is taking a popular comic to the next level. Freaking Romance is getting a live-action film adaptation with Skybound Entertainment.

According to a new statement on the adaptation, Freaking Romance will be scripted by Matthew Kic and Mike Source. Wattpad Webtoon Studios will oversee production courtesy of Aron Levitz, David Madden, and Jason Goldberg. Plus, Skybound Entertainment will tag in its own producer team including Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, and Fred D. Lee.

(Photo: Webtoon)

"Freaking Romance is the type of creative, memorable and special story that a studio always hopes to produce," David Madden, Head of Global Entertainment for Wattpad Webtoon Studios, shared. "We know that Snailords and their devoted fanbase will be expecting a lot from us in this adaptation, and we're honored to work with Skybound, one of the industry's most-acclaimed creators of sci-fi and supernatural entertainment, to make the incredible film that this supernatural love story deserves."

If you are not familiar with Freaking Romance, the web comic was released on Webtoon by creator Snailords, and it has amassed nearly 500 million global views. With print volumes under thumb, Freaking Romance has become a favorite with readers across the world. And now, Snailords says they are eager to see how Freaking Romance fairs on the screen.

"I started working with Webtoon after entering into one of their contests while I was in college, and I could never have imagined that one day that relationship would end up with me having my very own film adaptation," Snailords explained. "Creating original stories is my passion in life, and I am grateful to my incredible audience for supporting me and being with me every step of the way. I'm excited for Wattpad Webtoon Studios and Skybound to take my storytelling to a place it hasn't been before – the movies!"

Right now, you can brush up on Freaking Romance on Webtoon or check out its first print volume. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"A sexy supernatural story about being out on your own, finding your dream apartment and discovering that your new place is haunted by a handsome spectral stranger from another dimension. Sure, HE can't see you and YOU can't touch him, but who said every relationship starts out perfectly?"

What do you think about this big Webtoon update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!