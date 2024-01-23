Studio Bones Takes on Webtoon With New Original Series

It seems webtoons are getting bigger by the day. From major publishers to indie artists, the world of web comics has it all. Now, a new report from Japan has confirmed a popular Studio Bones title is getting its own webtoon. Metallic Rogue is ready to expand its reach, and its LINE Manga entry will debut shortly.

The update comes from LINE itself as the company is teaming up with Studio Bones. The anime studio is helping create a full-color webtoon that adapts Metallic Rogue. The series will debut on March 7th, and it will come packed with talent. Tokyo Meika is overseeing the webtoon alongside Tsurushima Chita and whomor.

If you are not familiar with Metallic Rogue, you should know the anime is an original title under Studio Bones. The sci-fi series debuted earlier this month, and Metallic Rogue marks a major milestone for Studio Bones. After all, the series was ordered to celebrate the studio's 25th anniversary, and it brought in Motonobu Hori to direct.

As for its story, Metallic Rogue tells the story of Rouge Redstart and Naomi Orthmann. The anime is set in a world where humans coexist with artificial beings such as androids. Metallic Rogue follows its mismatched leads as they take up a dangerous mission to Mars. The girls have been tasked with killing nine rebel androids called the Immortal Nine, and as you can imagine, the mission goes south before long.

Currently, Metallic Rogue is streaming on Crunchyroll if yo0u want to check out its current episodes. For more info on the Studio Bones original, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where humans coexist with androids called Neans, a group known as the Immortal Nine rises up against society. Tasked with disposing of the revolters, a Nean named Rouge Redstar (aka Metal Rouge) and investigator Naomi Orthmann head to Mars to track them down...but first, Rouge wants some chocolate."

