Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Returns With a New Prequel Release Ahead of Season 3

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be returning with a new season in October next year as part of the Fall 2027 anime lineup. While fans await the anime’s return, the official website of Yen Press confirmed that the second volume of the Prelude novel will be released on October 13th, 2026. The novel originally focuses on the backstories of the characters to shed more light on their lives. Both the physical and digital copies are already available for pre-order on the website. Consisting of 160 pages, it will be available in both paperback and digital versions on Amazon, Crunchyroll, and a few other stores mentioned on the website. The English version of the first volume was released in March this year, and the publisher didn’t take a lot of time before confirming the second volume’s release date. The novel was originally released in 2024 in Japan, and the first volume features five original short stories following Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aura in new adventures. While the artist is the same as the original manga, Tsukasa Abe, the novel is written by Mei Hachimoku and supervised by manga writer Kanehito Yamada. The second volume will focus on Übel’s past, Frieren’s life in her home village, Serie’s days as Flamme’s teacher, the inner thoughts of a young demon, and a certain receptionist at the Northern Branch of the Continental Magic Association.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 Will Adapt The Fan-Favorite Arc

The anime will return in October next year with Season 3 to adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc from the manga. As the name of the arc suggests, the Golden Land is a city that has been turned to gold. Following the defeat of Revolte, Frieren’s party parted ways with Methode and Genau and continued their travels. They learn about a certain land rumored to be turned to gold. While Fern and Stark seemed curious whether such a place exists, Frieren feigned ignorance, but she clearly knows more than she lets on. People from all over the continent are traveling to the rumored city just to have a glimpse at it.

The second season’s finale also reveals that not only is the Golden City real, but it’s also Denken’s homeland, where one of the Seven Sages of Destruction is currently residing. Shortly after Season 2 ended, the official website confirmed the release window along with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction. Mahat is one of the most powerful characters in the story, and he will be properly introduced in the upcoming season.

While Madhouse continues the anime adaptation, the manga hasn’t shared any details about its return from the indefinite hiatus. The hiatus was announced in October 2025, only three months after it resumed serialization from another break. While the creators have taken time for rest, they are also diligently working on the story without compromising their health. The hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule, and the series is expected to return with new chapters in a few months.



