Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Shares First Look at Season Finale

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is gearing up for a big finale. After going live last year, the show has become one of anime's top contenders. Backed by gorgeous animation, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is an anime so good that they rarely pop up. And now, we have been given a first look at its season one finale.

The update comes from the official Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. It is there the first synopsis and images were released for season one episode 28. The episode, which is titled "I'll Be Embarrassed When We Meet Again", promises to bring the First-Class Mage Exam to a close as Fern awaits her fait.

(Photo: Madhouse)

"Fern, the final examinee of the First-Class Mage Exam, was told by Serie that he passed. The success or failure of Denken, Wirbel, and Uber... Between the examinees who finished the exam, there was a strange feeling that didn't exist before. The time is approaching for Frieren and the others to leave the magical city of Äußerst," the finale's synopsis reads.

Of course, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has big expectations to fill with its final season one episode. The show has been nothing spectacular to date with Madhouse at the helm. For those who aren't caught up with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, you can find season one over on Crunchyroll now either subbed or dubbed. So for those wanting to know more info on the fantasy series, you can read its official synopsis below:

(Photo: Madhouse)

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure..."

What do you think about this peek at Frieren's finale?