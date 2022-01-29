Fruits Basket Prelude Movie’s Runtime Surfaces Online

The official runtime for the upcoming new Fruits Basket movie, Fruits Basket Prelude, has surfaced online ahead of its theatrical release in Japan! Fans of Natsuki Takaya’s original manga series received some of the best news ever a few years ago when Fruits Basket announced it was coming back for a brand new anime adaptation. This new series was not only overseen by the original creator, but was touted to be far more faithful to the manga than the original adaptation produced back in the early 2000s. Then a few years and three seasons later, the reboot series wrapped with its final episode.

The reboot anime series provided a full adaptation of the Fruits Basket series, but it was confirmed after the final episode that the anime would be continuing with a brand new project. This new project turned out to be a special new feature film that will include a compilation of material from the anime, but also will include some new animated material such as the story of Tohru Honda’s parents and some brand new material from Natsuki Takaya herself. As for how long this movie is, a new report from @SugoiLITE on Twitter notes that the new film runs for 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Fruits Basket -prelude- officially hits theaters in Japan on February 18th, but has yet to set any plans for a potential international release as of this writing. The main cast and staff returns from the anime for the new effort at TMS Entertainment, and includes the returning Miyuki Sawashiro and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kyoko and Katsuya respectively. Not only will this movie showcase Tohru’s parents, but it is also promising a brand new epilogue story from Takaya that opens up about Kyo and Tohru’s life after the series.

If you wanted to check out the new Fruits Basket anime for yourself, all three of its seasons are now streaming on Funimation. They describe the reboot as such, “Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!”

But what do you think? Will this be enough of a runtime for the new Fruits Basket movie? What are you hoping to see from the newly animated material?