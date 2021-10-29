Fruits Basket Spinoff Reveals Release Date, Poster

Fruits Basket has revealed the release date and poster for its new spin-off anime focusing on Tohru Honda’s parents! A rebooted take on Natsuki Takaya’s original manga series kicked off in 2019, and adapted the manga far more closely than the original anime series from the early 2000s. The third and final season of this reboot series wrapped earlier this year, and with it finally brought the manga’s full ending to the anime as the first adaptation had to use its original ending at the time. But that’s not all we’re getting from this new take on the series.

Following the end of the third and final season of the reboot anime series, it was announced that Fruits Basket would actually be continuing with a new entry exploring some of the other manga materials that had yet to be explored in anime form. This included the story of how Tohru’s parents met, Kyoko and Katsuya, that wasn’t adapted in the anime series’ run. This special is actually going to be hitting theaters in Japan starting on February 18th, and you can check out the first poster for Fruits Basket -prelude- below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/fruitsbasket_en/status/1454011416889942016?s=20

Fruits Basket -prelude- adapts the story of the past between Kyoko and Katsuya, and will be bringing back Miyuki Sawashiro and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kyoko and Katsuya respectively. The main cast and staff will be returning from the anime will be returning for the new effort at TMS Entertainment as well. But this special prequel story won’t be the only thing to look forward to. As part of this new theatrical release in Japan, the anime will actually be getting some brand new material straight from original creator Natsuki Takaya.

The new project will also include an exclusive epilogue story narrated by Kyo, about he an Tohru’s life following the end of the series. There have yet to be any international release plans for the new anime spin-off, but it’s definitely going to be something fans of the original are going to want to keep an eye on. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from this new entry? What did you think of the Fruits Basket reboot overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!