Fruits Basket Prelude Releases New Poster and Trailer

Fruits Basket has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming spin-off prequel movie, Fruits Basket -prelude-! Natsuki Takaya’s original manga series kicked off its huge return with the start of a brand new anime adaptation back in 2019 that vowed a much closer take of the manga than the previous adaptation was able to do two decades ago. The third and final season ended this reboot’s run and fans got to finally see some of the manga’s biggest ending moments animated for the first time. Now the anime’s coming back for more brand new material.

Confirmed to be in the works following the anime’s final episode, Fruits Basket will be returning with the new feature film release, Fruits Basket -prelude-. Although much of the film will be a compilation of the anime amongst it will be the brand new adaptation of the backstory of how Tohru Honda’s parents, Kyoko and Katsuya, first met. This is the focus of the newest trailer and poster for the upcoming film, and you can check them both out below from avex pictures’ official accounts:

Look how beautiful and emotional this new visual for "Fruits Basket: Prelude" is😍!!!



The film will premiere in Japanese theaters on 18th February 2022📽#fruitsbasket #avexpictures

Fruits Basket -prelude- will be officially releasing in theaters in Japan on February 18th, but unfortunately there has yet to be any international release plans revealed as of this writing. The main cast and staff has been confirmed to be returning from the anime for the new effort at TMS Entertainment. This includes the returning Miyuki Sawashiro and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kyoko and Katsuya respectively. This new project will also include a brand story from series creator Natsuki Takaya. This will be an exclusive epilogue narrated by Kyo as he opens up about he and Tohru’s life following the end of the series.

If you wanted to check out the new Fruits Basket anime for yourself, all three of its seasons are now streaming on Funimation. They describe the reboot as such, “Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!”

