Fullmetal Alchemist’s Live Action Scar Shares New Movie Details

Fullmetal Alchemist came to a close a number of years ago, but it remains to be one of the most legendary series within the medium as the story of the Elric brothers resonated amongst fans for quite some time. With two new sequels being revealed to arrive in theaters this summer, a new video has been released by Warner Bros that focuses on the antagonist known as Scar, a destructive force that is seeking to tear apart the military due to the tragic things that took place earlier in his life.

In the new video, Mackenyu discussed how he sees Scar, with the villain being far more complicated than both Alphonse and Edward Elric originally thought when they attempted to stop his murderous rampage against the government:

“I have my own justice and I try to stick to it. And the core inside me is very strong. I think about how attractive it is, not just bad. I played while playing.”

Warner Bros Entertainment released a new video that not only gives us new footage from the film but also shows some behind-the-scenes footage that features Nitta discussing his role as Scar and the filming of some of the action scenes that are set to take place in the second film of the live-action trilogy:

Nitta went into detail regarding how long it took for makeup artists on the film set to fully transform him into the complicated antagonist of the Fullmetal Alchemist series, with Scar having a tragic background that he uses in order to justify his actions fighting against the military:

“I took about 2 hours to make up every day. Scar is” scratch “in English. Without that, it is not scar. Special make-up time is also an important time to make a role. It was.”

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar The Avenger is set to hit theaters in Japan on May 20th, with the third and final movie of the trilogy, Fullmetal Alchemist: The FInal Alchemy, set to be released only a few weeks later on June 24th.

What do you consider to be the best live-action anime adaptation to date? What anime series would you like to see brought into the realm of live-action?