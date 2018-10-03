‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Day Has Finally Arrived

October 3 may just be a date to some, but it isn’t one anime fans can overlook that easily. The special day marks one of Fullmetal Alchemist‘s most pivotal moments, and social media is rising up to pay homage to Hiromua Arakawa’s series now that the date is here.

As you can see below, fan-support for Fullmetal Alchemist is at a high today. October 3 has finally come, and that means all things Elric are being praised.

For those who need a reminder, today is dubbed Fullmetal Alchemist Day because of the series’ focus on October 3. The date is referenced at different point since Edward Elric carves a special note in his State Alchemist pocket watch.

“Remember 3 October 11,” the boy wrote, penning the date he and his younger brother made a vow to one another.

As kids, the pair never knew how difficult their lives would be, but the Elrics found out after their mother died. The duo tried using human alchemy to revive her, but the results were disastrous. The failed attempt took Alphonse Elric’s body, leaving Edward to seal his brother’s soul in a suit of armor. The older boy lost two limbs in the process, and they decided on a gloomy October 3 to go on a vital journey that would right their wrongs.

At an older age, the brothers set out on October 3 in hopes of finding a way to get their bodies back. To signal their commitment, the Elrics burnt down their childhood home, taking all of their childish dreams with it. Shortly after, the pair began journeying to find the Philosopher’s Stone, and they knew they’d need to become State Alchemists to locate the fabled relic. And, as fans know, the adventure the brothers endure is one filled with surprises and even more heartbreak.

Fullmetal Alchemist was originally created by Hiromu Arakawa for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

Bones’ first attempt in 2003 successfully ran for 51 episodes, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source. Bones produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and most fans assumed the live-action film would parallel this series since it was pretty much beat for beat with the original source.

