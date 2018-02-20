Netflix’s ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Features A Post-Credits Scene

If you head over to Netflix, you will find the site has added one very interesting film. The streaming platform got its hands on the first live-action adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist, and the feature is ready to watch as of today. However, fans will not want to click away from the film right when it ends.

After all, the movie does feature a pretty important post-credits scene. Spoilers below!

Fullmetal Alchemist is a long haul, but the two-hour movie is not the worst anime adaptation out there. So far, fans seem pretty mixed about the movie, but most agree its post-credits scene is a highlight.

The short scene goes a bit like this: Envy doesn’t seem to quite as dead as the movie made fans think. The Homunculus was seemingly killed by Roy Mustang after the colonel confronted Envy and Lust outside of Laboratory 5. Edward Elric helped distract the artificial humans while Mustang set up his attack, and Envy took the brunt of the Flame Alchemist’s fire. The scene left off with Envy being burned to a crisp, but the heroes should not have assumed the attack killed the Homunculus.

The post-credits scene shows Envy’s charred corpse as it sits outside Laboratory 5. The body is totally still, but fans are left to watch a green worm-like creature pop out from its lips. The buy-eyed being is seen crawling away from Envy’s body, and fans of Fullmetal Alchemist will know that creature is really the Homunculus’ true form.

Unlike many of the other Homunculi, Envy has a true form which they revert into after their Philosopher’s Stone is destroyed. Envy’s is that little green bug, and the version of it seen in this film is it at its weakest form. The villain must live in that vulnerable state until he comes across a new Philosopher’s Stone that can empower him. However, if Envy happens to be crushed in this meager form, it is game over for the Homunculus.

