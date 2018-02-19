Fullmetal Alchemist 2 Features The Fight Against Scar With Final Trailer: Watch

✖

Fullmetal Alchemist's story might have ended years ago, bringing the story of the Elric brothers to a close after they journeyed to undo the mistake they made by practicing alchemy without knowing the risks, but that isn't stopping the franchise from making a comeback via its live-action series. With two sequels set to arrive in theaters in Japan this summer with The Avenging Scar and Final Transmutation, the final trailer for the first sequel has arrived showing off the battle that is to come.

Scar is definitely one of the most interesting characters in the history of Fullmetal Alchemist, being a troubled villain that is attempting to take down the military thanks in part to the sins that the government is continuing to perpetuate throughout the anime franchise. With the second live-action film set to focus on him and his battle against the Elrics, The Avenging Scar will hit theaters in Japan on May 10th, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed as to when fans can expect this new live-action sequel will arrive. With the previous live-action film landing on Netflix, we wouldn't be surprised to see the two sequels do the same in the future.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar shared the final trailer for the action-packed sequel, which will put the complicated antagonist at the forefront as more events from the original manga series are translated into the world of live-action thanks to the creators at Warner Bros. Entertainment:

While creator Hiromu Arakawa hasn't given fans any hints that she will be returning to the world of the Elric brothers for any new stories in the future, the mangaka is currently working on a new manga series titled Tsugai of the Underworld. While not receiving an anime adaptation of its own as of yet, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if the latest work from Arakawa receives its own small-screen series.

Are you excited to see the Elric brothers return to the world of live-action? What did you think of the first live-action movie that adapted the events of Fullmetal Alchemist?