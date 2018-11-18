Funimation Teasing A Major Anime Announcement

The holiday seasons are fast approaching, and it seems like companies are teasing reveals left and right. Now, Funimation is joining in on the timely fun, and it looks like the anime brand has one big series announcement coming through.

Over on Twitter, fans were alerted to Funimation’s big plan when a teaser hit their feeds.

“Stay tuned for a HUGE anime announcement,” the post reads. “Coming tomorrow from Funimation.”

As expected, no details were given about the big reveal early, but fans are thinking they’ve figured the surprise out. As you can see above, the image posted teasing the big reveal uses some colorful font, and it aligns just so with Fruits Basket.

For those of you unaware, the iconic shojo series is set to reboot itself with a new anime next year, and fans are convinced this tease will have to do with the upcoming title. There are few details about the reboot out yet, but fans were informed Fruits Basket would go live in 2019 via TV Tokyo.

As for how Funimation fits into this equation, fans are wondering whether the site has nabbed streaming rights to the title. The company holds the current licensing rights to Fruits Basket as fans can watch it dubbed and subbed via Funimation Now. It would make sense for the company to pursue a license for this reboot as well, so here’s to hoping Tohru Honda will return to a streaming device near you soon.

For those of you totally unfamiliar with Fruits Basket, the series launched in July 1998 and has become known as one of shojo’s top titles. Written by Natsuki Takaya, the story follows a young orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who is as sweet as she is determined. A series of extraordinary events lead her to live with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan, and things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.