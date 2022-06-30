Funko Launches An Adorable My Melody Pop Figure Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

My Melody may be Hello Kitty's best friend, but she's a hugely popular Sanrio character in her own right. So it's no surprise that My Melody is getting the spotlight all to herself with the latest Hot Topic exclusive Funko Pop.

The Funko Pop depicts My Melody in a slumber party outfit complete with a bow covered in hearts. Pre-orders are live here at Hot Topic now for $14.90. You can also get the figure as a Pop Keychain here at Hot Topic for $8.90.

Interestingly enough, a recent Sanrio popularity poll was conducted that resulted in My Melody taking the fifth spot – one ahead of Hello Kitty. For the third year in a row, Cinnamoroll took top honors. You can check out how your favorite Sanrio character ranked right here.

As for Funko, you can keep up with the latest and greatest Pop figures right here. Some recent headlines include: