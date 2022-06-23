BTS Funko Pops Aren't On Hiatus: Butter Wave Is up for Pre-Order Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The South Korean group BTS is the biggest musical act on the planet, but they shocked fans earlier this month by announcing that they would take an indefinite hiatus to focus on solo projects. This news was especially surprising as it was announced in the midst of their 9th anniversary celebrations. However, the seven members of BTS insist that they will regroup at some point down the line, and a new wave of Funko Pops has just launched, so all is not lost.

The new wave of BTS Funko Pops is inspired by their 2021 release "Butter", and features a figure J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM Suga, and V. Pre-orders for the entire wave are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22). You can also score a 7-pack of the figures as an exclusive set here at Walmart for $83.88.

The BTS Fiesta livestream features some emotional asides from the BTS members as they go over the reasoning behind its hiatus. After nine years together, leader RM explained the group has struggled to center itself following the release of ON. If it were not for the pandemic, BTS would have gone on hiatus after the release, but COVID-19 prompted a new wave of comebacks such as "Butter" and "Permission to Dance".

We have to accept that we've changed," RM said in the video. "For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until 'On' and 'Dynamite,' but after 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance,' I didn't know what kind of group we were anymore."

