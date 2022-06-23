Hocus Pocus "I Put a Spell On You" Movie Moment Funko Pop Exclusive Is Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During last month's huge Funkoween 2022 event, Spirit Halloween revealed their latest Funko Pop exclusive inspired by the 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus. More specifically, it's based on the Sanderson Sisters' performance of the song "I Put a Spell On You" in the Halloween party scene.

Pre-orders for the Hocus Pocus "I Put a Spell on You" Movie Moment Funko Pop are live here at Spirit Halloween now for $39.99. You can check out their entire Hocus Pocus collection right here – including previously released Funko Pop exclusives like Billy Butcherson, Dani with Binx, and a 3-pack of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary.

Disney's Hocus Pocus was originally released in 1993 and stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witches resurrected in the present day by an unwitting child named Max. As the Sanderson sisters try to brew a potion that would allow them to suck the souls out of children, Max and his friends try to stop them with the help of an immortal black cat named Binx.

While Hocus Pocus was initially considered a box office failure, the movie has attracted a wide following in the years since. In fact, Disney announced that a sequel will be released this year. Hocus Pocus 2 will bring back Midler, Najimy, and Parker, along with Doug Jones, who played a zombified ex-boyfriend of the witches in the original movie. Hocus Pocus 2 is due to come out on Disney+ on September 30, 2022. Naturally, you can expect to see Funko Pops based on the sequel to arrive around that time. Stay tuned!