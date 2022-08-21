The Simpsons: Hit and Run Mod Turns Game Into Futurama

The Simpsons: Hit and Run is widely regarded as one of the best-licensed games out there and someone has now used that as the foundation to make a new Futurama experience. The Simpsons: Hit and Run released in 2003, just two years after Rockstar brought Grand Theft Auto into the 3D open-world era with Grand Theft Auto 3. GTA 3 and its sequel, Vice City, were smash hits and game changers for the industry. It wasn't long until a bunch of copycats started to pop up, but The Simpsons: Hit and Run took the concept and injected that Simpsons energy into it. It was massively successful and still holds a place in the hearts of many to this day. Ironically, a month prior to the release of Hit and Run, Futurama also got a video game that was received far less positively.

Now, a group of developers known as Slurm Team is modding The Simpsons: Hit and Run to feature an all-new Futurama level (via ResetEra). The level is set in the show's main setting, New New York, and features playable versions of Fry, Bender, and Leela, all with voiced dialogue (though it seems to be lines pulled from the show, as one might expect). It's a pretty ambitious undertaking and the results thus far are quite impressive. Although a new Futurama game is likely out of the question, this will likely scratch the itch of anyone who has been waiting to experience that world outside of the medium of television. As of right now, the team is expecting it to be a demo to be finished by the end of August or sometime in September.

In addition to this, another developer by the name of reubs on YouTube has been working to remake The Simpsons: Hit and Run. As it stands, there are no plans to release it (due to copyright laws), but it's a remarkable achievement. The remake has already added new features such as a GTA 5-esque character switcher and more. It's certainly worth giving a look if you have any love for the original game.

