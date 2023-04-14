Futurama Season 8: Hulu Confirms Release Window

The Galaxy Express has already been confirmed to make a return thanks to the streaming service Hulu stating last year that Futurama will receive an eighth season. Now, fans can expect Fry, Leela, Bender, and their friends to make a comeback sooner than many might expect as a new press release has confirmed when we can expect Futurama to arrive on Hulu. Considering how the series originally ended, there are sure to be fans that are dying to see the status of some of their favorite characters in the far future.

Earlier this year, the voice of Amy, Lauren Tom, stated that the new Futurama would release its eighth season at some point this summer. Comicbook.com has now learned that this is in fact the case. Hulu will release new episodes in the summer of 2023, though a specific release date for the Galaxy Express's big comeback is still anyone's guess. Thanks to Futurama's cult status, it will be interesting to see if season eight is only the beginning of the Futurama reboot.

(Photo: 20th Century Animation)

The Galaxy Express Comeback

Futurama originally came to an end in 2013 with the episode "Meanwhile". In this installment that was once considered the series finale, Fry and Leela were able to live a full life while the rest of the world was frozen in time, growing old together. In the final moments of the episode, Professor Farnsworth offers the pair a trip back to their world, leaving fans to wonder if Fry and Leela will still be in a relationship for season eight or if the reboot will start things fresh.

Here's how Hulu describes Futurama following the confirmation that new episodes will arrive this summer, "From "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening and writer/producer David X. Cohen, "Futurama" premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present.

The series follows Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing -new- New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio), and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio find work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe, and plenty of other places."