Futurama Revival: John DiMaggio Confirmed to Return to Voice Bender

Futurama has been in the headlines as of late for all the wrong reasons, but it seems the revival has worked things out at last! Bendergate is over, and John DiMaggio is ready to step back into his role in the series. After all, the lauded voice actor has signed a deal to reprise his role as Bender in the Hulu revival, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

“I’M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my ‘Futurama’ family,” DiMaggio shared in a new statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“#Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don’t care, you get the picture. I’M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL A-S!”

DiMaggio’s deal with Hulu completes the original show’s cast as Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all returning to the series. The show’s co-creator Matt Groening also celebrated the actor’s return with a short message, saying, “From the moment John DiMaggio auditioned last century, we knew we had our Bender. So congrats to everyone at ‘Futurama.’ We’re all back, baby!”

READ MORE: Futurama Revival: John DiMaggio Wants Its Cast to Be Paid More Money | Futurama: John DiMaggio Breaks Silence on Not Returning as Bender | Futurama Revival Ordered by Hulu

Currently, Hulu has ordered 20 episodes of this Futurama revival that Groening and David X. Cohen are overseeing. The show is expected to debut in 2023, and this comeback marks the third for the hit animated comedy. After launching in 1999, Futurama ran for six seasons before it was revived in 2010 and 2013.

What do you think about this casting turnaround? Does it make you more excited about Futurama returning? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

via Variety