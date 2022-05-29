Futurama: John DiMaggio Reveals He "Didn't Get More Money" Before Signing on to Revival

✖

Futurama is now in the midst of its latest major revival for Hulu, but star John DiMaggio has revealed that he "didn't get any more money" from the team behind the series before signing onto the revival show. When it was first announced that fan favorite animated series Futurama would be getting yet another revival series run, it was confirmed that much of the original voice cast behind the series had signed onto the new show. DiMaggio, who voices Bender Bending Rodriguez among many others, had held off initially citing lower pay concerns. But after some time, DiMaggio had signed onto the revival series.

Upon seeing DiMaggio sign onto the new Futurama series, many fans had suspected that he was able to negotiate a higher rate of pay for his work with the new episodes. But as he noted during a panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion (as reported by /Film), this might not have been the case after all as DiMaggio stated that the reality of the situation is much different, "People are like, 'I'm so glad you got more money!'" DiMaggio noted. He then added, "I didn't get more money. But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, 'Yo bro, I see you and thank you.'"

DiMaggio explained that Hulu's original plan to move ahead without him as part of the cast would have led them to using guest stars to replace the voice of Bender each episode. While DiMaggio had noted that the respect he got from his colleagues "quite rewarding," the negotiations themselves were tough, "trying to get money out of Disney is like trying to get blood from a stone – you ain't gonna get it." As he elaborated further, it seemed like a tough decision to come to.

Speaking about the situation as a whole, DiMaggio offered the following, "But listen, this was the best thing about that fight: I had Disney, Hulu, I was holding on to their collective testicles so hard that they couldn't, y'know, there was nowhere for them to go. But there was also nowhere for me to go, and who wants to hold on to those for that long?"

As for new Futurama, 20 new episodes are currently in the works for a release on Hulu next year.

