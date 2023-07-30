Futurama Producer Teases "Bigger" Episodes for New Hulu Season

One of the executive producers behind Futurama's new reboot on Hulu is teasing that the new seasons will have "bigger, more ambitious" episodes than fans have ever seen from the reboot series before! Futurama has made an unlikely comeback with Hulu as it has been revived for a second major time after its previous cancellation with Comedy Central ten long years ago. The first episode of this new run addressed how Futurama was going to be approaching its new slate of episodes on Hulu, and it seems that the team behind this new take is ready to take things in an even bigger direction going forward.

Futurama executive producer Claudia Katz (who returns from the previous runs of the animated series) spoke with SFX Magazine (as highlighted by The Direct) opened up how these new episodes on Hulu will differ from the previous runs of the series and teased that they will be "bigger" and that fans will be pleased with how it all plays out, "But really, the challenges are episode-based. There's much bigger, more ambitious episodes in these new batches. There's not a lot of everybody sitting around the conference room table. I'm hoping fans will be really, really pleased with that."

(Photo: Hulu)

How Futurama Season 11 Will Be Different

As Katz explained to SFX Magazine, these more ambitious episodes are a necessary route for Futurama Season 11 to take as there are still many out there who might not have realized that Futurama has returned for new episodes, "Some are not aware the show is coming back, and when we say that we're doing new episodes, they're like, 'What? Oh my god! That's awesome.'" Katz continued. "We'll see what happens and if we can break Hulu in the best possible way." This all ties into the fact that Futurama's new seasons are also promising to fulfill long held plotlines from the old run.

One of the big teases leading into Futurama Season 11 was the fact it was going to fill in some gaps from the original series that fans still had questions about ten years later, and it seems like Hulu is already making good on that promise sooner into the new Futurama season than later. Especially if it's "bigger, more ambitious" than it was ever before.

What are you hoping to see from Futurama's new episodes on Hulu?