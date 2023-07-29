Futurama Season 11 is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Futurama has officially returned with a new season on Hulu after ten long years since its second cancellation, and Futurama Season 11 has been officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes! Futurama was cancelled during it second run on Comedy Central ten years ago, but now the animated series has been revived once more with a new season of the series now streaming with Hulu. The first episode of the new season showcased how Futurama was going to be moving forward from the previous efforts, and fans are now waiting eagerly for each new episode of the season to release on a weekly basis.

Futurama Season 11 has been getting positive reviews from both critics and fans thus far, and it seems like these positive reviews have reached such a high that Futurama Season 11 is now officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes! It's a great look for the series that has been out of action for ten years at this point, and is a great sign of what's to come as Futurama's new seasons continue on Hulu through the rest of the Summer. You can find the certified fresh announcement below:

Partying harder than Slurms Mackenzie in a rock slide (don’t worry, he’s fine). #Futurama Season 11 is certified fresh! pic.twitter.com/4ncpz32ug8 — Futurama on Hulu (@futurama_hulu) July 28, 2023

How to Watch Futurama Season 11

Futurama's new season is now streaming on a weekly basis with Hulu, and will be ten episodes long. Original creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen return as executive producers for the new episodes together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Voice stars from the first two Futurama runs are returning for the new season too with Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman all previously confirmed. Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone." The biggest teases come thereafter. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

