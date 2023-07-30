Futurama Episode 2 Clip Teases Return of Major Unresolved Plot

Futurama is now back in action with new episodes now streaming with Hulu every week, and the sneak peek clip from Episode 2 from the newest season is teasing the return of a major unresolved plot from the original run of the series as it teases we'll see a follow up to Kif and Amy's (and Leela's) tadpoles! Futurama coming back ten years after its second cancellation was already a big enough deal on its own, but one of the biggest promises leading into the newest episodes was the fact that these new episodes would finally be picking up from lingering threads from the original run.

This included a follow up to one of the bigger ideas from the original seasons as teased by the newest sneak peek clip from Futurama Season 11's next episode. Hulu has released a new sneak peek clip for Episode 2, and it reveals that Kif and Amy will finally be following up on all of the tadpoles that Kif previously gave birth to during the Season 4 episode, "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch." This includes a return from the fan favorite Gran Midwife too. You can check out the clip below:

How to Watch Futurama Season 11 Episode 2

Futurama Season 11 Episode 2 is titled "Children of a Lesser Bog" and will begin streaming on Monday, July 31st. Hulu briefly teases the episode with, "Amy and Kif's children emerge from an alien swamp." As teased by the clip as well, we'll see the tadpoles that had headed into the swamp in that original Season 4 episode. It seems Amy has come around to the idea of having children all these years later, but there's still the major question as to whether or not Leela's involvement with it all with impact how it all plays out.

As for what Futurama has planned for Season 11 overall, Hulu teases the season as such, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone." The biggest teases come thereafter. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

What are you hoping to see from Futurama bringing back Kif and Amy's tadpoles at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!