Futurama Cast Speaks Out on Hulu Return in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Futurama is now in the midst of its return with new episodes on Hulu ten years after its second cancellation, and the voice cast behind it all is speaking out on their return with a new behind-the-scenes video released by Hulu! Futurama surprised fans with the announcement that it was getting a new revival run by Hulu a decade after the series ended on Comedy Central, and one of the biggest announcements early on was that much of the original voice cast would be returning as well. Now the cast has opened up about their return to the series after all this time.

Hulu has released a new behind-the-scenes clip showcasing returning voice stars Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman along with series co-creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen as they each opened up about the chance to come back to Futurama with new episodes on Hulu after all this time. Showcasing some clips from the upcoming new episodes as well, you can check out Futurama's special behind-the-scenes video below:

You're trapped in this universe forever. Hooray! pic.twitter.com/k77w0JaOpJ — Futurama on Hulu (@futurama_hulu) July 31, 2023

How to Watch Futurama's New Season

Futurama Season 11 is now streaming on a weekly basis with Hulu, and will be ten episodes long. The series has been revived for two seasons overall, with original co-creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returning as executive producers together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Hulu begins to tease Futurama Season 11 as such, "After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries..."

The synopsis teases the upcoming episodes with touted "...developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

How are you liking Futurama's new episodes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!