Futurama Season 11 Confirms New Leo Wong Voice Actor

Futurama Season 11 is back with a new episode now streaming on Hulu, and with it has confirmed a new voice actor for Amy's father, Leo Wong. Futurama is back for a second revival following its initial cancellation on Comedy Central ten years ago, and the voice cast from the original run has returned in full for the new episodes. But while the main voice cast provided for many of the characters, there have been some changes behind the scenes for a few of the characters in the new season now streaming on Hulu as evidenced by the newest episode.

Futurama Season 11 Episode 2 has revealed the first of what could be many changes for some of the voices behind the scenes as Leo Wong (who was voiced by Billy West in both the original FOX and Comedy Central runs of the series) is now voiced by Feodor Chin (Overwatch, Uncle From Another World) as confirmed by the episode's end credits. Leo only gets a few lines in the episode itself, but there's plenty of more time for more of the Wong family as Futurama's new season continues!

(Photo: Hulu)

What Happens in Futurama Season 11 Episode?

Futurama Season 11 Episode 2 is titled "Children of a Lesser Bog," and features the Wongs returning to the series when Kif and Amy's children were finally going to emerge from the swamp last seen during the Season 4 episode, "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch." The Wongs were excited to finally have the grandchildren that they have been asking Amy to provide since the original runs of the series, but quickly changed their tune when actually seeing the kids themselves. Going as far as distancing themselves completely.

With Kif and Amy now having a full family unit by the end of the episode, there are likely still plenty of opportunities to use Amy's parents in future episodes as they will likely need to be involved in their grandkids' lives much more than seen in this episode. With Futurama Season 11 running for ten episodes, and another ten coming after, we'll likely see even more how the new series is changing both on and off-screen.

