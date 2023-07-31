Here's How Futurama Finally Addresses Leela and Kif's Wildest Unresolved Plot

Futurama Season 11 has continued with new episodes in its run on Hulu, and the second episode of the reboot season has finally addressed an unresolved plot between Leela and Kif that has been hanging for over 20 years! One of the big promises made by Futurama's newest season was that it was finally going to revisit the tadpoles that Kif had given birth to back in the Season 4 episode, "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch." With the final tease of that episode revealing that some of the kids had taken on Leela's traits, there has always been a question as to how it would all work out.

Futurama finally returned to this plot with the newest episode of the series as Kif and Amy's kids were finally revealed in full 20 years after their tadpoles were first introduced to the series. With the full reveal of these kids also comes a resolution to the fact that Leela (and hilariously, Scruffy) was also involved in their birth, and Futurama hits this head on as Amy comes to grips with the fact that she's not their biological mother but is the mother of Kif's children anyway.

(Photo: Hulu)

How Futurama Settles Leela Getting Kif Pregnant

Futurama Season 11 Episode 2, "Children of a Lesser Bog," reveals that Leela somehow forgot that she had gotten Kif pregnant 20 years ago as the series once again explains that Kif's species reproduces by touching hands with their Smizmar (and Kif considered Amy the real mother despite Leela offering genetic material as Amy made his body react in that way in the first place). But with their kids fully introduced, Leela's thrown into the middle of it again as the youngest of them, Newt, keeps calling her "Mommy."

This led to Amy having a crisis over it as their children seemed to prefer Leela more, and this ends up with the Grand Midwife declaring a challenge to Amy's motherhood. Because Amy isn't their genetic parent, she was put through a special trial to keep the children. This ended up being whether or not she actually loved the kids, and because Amy does, she was ultimately declared to be their mother as the happy Kif and Amy family becomes complete as the episode comes to an end.

What did you think of the way Futurama brought this Kif and Leela story full circle with Amy after all these years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!