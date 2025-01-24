G Gundam Sequel Reveals Its First Look (And It’s Mind Blowing)

Mobile Suit Gundam as a franchise has never been scared when it comes to revisiting some of their biggest stories. For example, the Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash film took anime fans back to the universe that started it all, introducing a protagonist billed as the heir apparent to the hero and villain of the first anime, Amuro and Char. In a shocking twist, the G Gundam series had made a comeback with a brand new sequel that focuses on the children of the Gundam fighters. Luckily, we’re more than happy to break down the new story that focuses on “Master Junior.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get a big question out of the way, the new G Gundam sequel isn’t an anime but instead, is a novel series that focuses on Master Asia’s son in a world where Gundam fights have been canceled. This new series is the third part in a series that was titled: “Mobile Fighter G Gundam Gaiden: The East is Burning” and was actually forged by G Gundam’s director, Imagawa Yasuhiro. At present, the newest chapter has been released in Japan with no North American release date confirmed but this hasn’t stopped information for the highly anticipated sequel series from finding its way to the ‘net.

G Gundam Anime Sequel When?

While this new story is building a highly anticipated sequel, it has yet to be confirmed if this tale will ever the hit the screen. However, in recent days, the Gundam franchise has hinted at the idea that it has numerous anime projects in the works to help in celebrating both its forty-fifth and upcoming fiftieth anniversary celebrations. Perhaps, we’ll one day see this future story brought to the small screen by Bandai Namco, with the company also releasing an official description of Master Junior’s story,

“It has been twelve years since the “DG Incident” that plunged all humanity into unprecedented fear. Gundam fights have been canceled in order to remove the “DG Dust” that has contaminated various parts of the Earth. Master Junior meets H, a girl he happened to meet in Shinjuku City who carries a huge sroban and goes to Domon to search for the whereabouts of the hidden treasure “Oriental Pearl”. The Peral contains the secret technique of the undefeated style of the Touhou school. The two head to a certain place in search of Kash.”

Gundam Sequels Aren’t Rare

As mentioned previously, Hathaway’s Flash is technically a sequel to the original series but its far from the only Gundam story that dives back into a mech universe. Gundam Seed Destiny Freedom, for example, is both the biggest Gundam movie of all time and is a sequel to the original Gundam Seed series. There has even been a sequel to Gundam Wing, dubbed Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop, which takes place long after the events of the original series (though this one is also a novel).

Want to see what other surprises Gundam has in store in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the mech anime universe and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Comic Natalie