Mobile Fighter G Gundam Sequel Shares First Poster

It has been 30 years since Mobile Fighter G Gundam debuted, and still, it remains one of the franchise's wildest series. Released in 1994, the action-packed anime brought tournament thrills to the Gundam series. Netizens have spent years begging for more G Gundam, and this year, their request will be heard. A sequel to G Gundam will debut in July, and we have been gifted a poster for the project at last.

As you can see below, the poster for the G Gundam sequel brings a slew of mechs to life. We can see Domon Kasshu in the center, and he seems ready to wage war. Given where G Gundam left off, Domon has lots of experience with battling, and his command of Shining Gundam is nothing to ignore. At this point, we have little idea what this G Gundam sequel will do, but it does plan to pick up from the original series' finale.

(Photo: Sunrise)

For those wanting to check out the G Gundam sequel, it will be released as a light novel starting July 5. The spin off was created with help from Yasuhiro Imagawa, the director of the G Gundam anime. No word has been given on how long this spin off will last, so fans will just have to see how the new miniseries plays out.

If you are not familiar with G Gundam as a whole, the famously wild series is streaming on Crunchyroll. The series stands as Gundam's fifth entry, and it is set in the Future Century where space colonies represent Earth's original nations. Every four years, the countries hold a Gundam Fight to settle their political spats, and G Gundam tells the tale of Neo Japan's representative. Domon finds himself facing intense competition to win the Gundam Fight. As the anime continues, we see Domon take on lots of eccentric foes. So if you are interested in G Gundam, you can check out its official synopsis below for all the details:

"It is time for the Gundam Fight tournament! Each country sends a Gundam to Earth for this prestigious tournament in the hopes of winning power and glory for their homeland! But this time, there's an unseen evil lurking behind the scene. Domon Kasshu, Neo Japan's reluctant Fighter, is determined to uncover this evil and clear his family name! The fight to the top begins now!"

