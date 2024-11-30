Mobile Fighter G Gundam Commemorates Special Anniversary With Big Surprise

Of the many stories, series, and projects to rise from the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise, there has never been an entry quite like G Gundam. Rather than focusing on the war between the Earth Federation and Principality of Zeon, Mobile Fighter G Gundam saw countries from all over the world vying for supremacy in a Gundam tournament like no other. Neo Japan was well represented by main character Domon Kasshu, a hard-hitting fighter that worked toward defeating his competition. While a sequel series was never confirmed, the Gundam franchise hasn’t forgotten about Domon’s story as a new 30th anniversary project is on its way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The G Gundam anime first hit the scene in 1994, scoring forty-nine episodes that followed the series focusing on Gundams that operated quite like Pacific Rim’s Jaegers. Rather than seeing pilots simply grabbing a set of controls to pilot the mechs, they instead would use their entire bodies to take control of the ‘bots in an effort to win battles in the setting known as the “Future Century” universe. While the original anime series never received a sequel, that hasn’t stopped Gundam fans from reliving the had-hitting battles and still claiming that G Gundam is one of the most fun entries in the long-running franchise.

Bandai Namco Filmworks

RELATED: Mobile Fighter G Gundam Spin-Off Announced

The G Gundam Anniversary Fan Book

The 96 page book that takes Gundam fans back to Domon’s story for its 30th anniversary has already arrived in Japan. While it has yet to confirm a North American release date, this book appears to be a must for fans of G Gundam. Here’s a breakdown of waht awaits Mobile Fighter fans in this Japan release:

Special Interview: A one-on-one discussion between Tomokazu Seki (Domon Kasshu) and Youhei Akimoto (Master Asia). They share behind-the-scenes memories and heartfelt gratitude to fans who have supported the series for three decades.

Complete Fight Records: A detailed account of Domon Kasshu’s battles, showcasing his growth and determination.

Famous Quotes Collection: Relive Domon’s unforgettable lines, including his most passionate declarations of justice and victory.

Master Asia’s Words of Wisdom: A compilation of the “Undefeated of the East’s” legendary phrases.

Story Guide by the Narrator: An in-depth retelling of the series’ thrilling plot, guided by the iconic voice of the narrator.

30th Anniversary Side Story: New information about the special commemorative project.

Bandai namco filmworks

Will We See a G Gundam Sequel?

While Domon never received a sequel series following the conclusion of G Gundam in the 1990s, this isn’t to say that it could never happen. Clearly, from projects like this, there are still Gundam fans who think of the fighting series with high regard. There’s also a rather successful Gundam sequel property that has become one of the most successful stories in the franchise’s history.

Mobile Suit: Gundam Seed Freedom has become the most profitable film in the anime franchise, but it’s not an entirely original story. The recent movie is one that is a follow-up to the original Gundam Seed anime and despite arriving decades following its conclusion, the movie saw amazing success at the box office around the world. Should a G Gundam sequel movie hit the silver screen in the future, it would be interesting to see if it was able to hit the same highs as Seed Freedom or perhaps even surpass the popular film.

Want to see if Domon and Master Asia’s story returns in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Mobile Suit Gundam and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Oricon