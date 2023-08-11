Gamera: Rebirth Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video

Godzilla might be storming his way to theaters later this year thanks to the arrival of Godzilla MInus One, but there's another big monster set to overtake Netflix this September via Gamera: Rebirth. Pitting the classic giant beats against old and new kaiju, the series will arrive on the streaming service on September 7th and is promising plenty of monster battles to fill its runtime. Now, a special behind-the-scenes video has been released by Studio ENGI, the production house that is bringing the legendary monster back from limbo.

The kaiju universe has seen quite the re-emergence in recent years, not just thanks to films in Japan, but with Legendary Pictures' projects that are continuing to arrive in North America. Next year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be arriving on the silver screen, seeing the kaiju duo taking on a new threat that appears to be a new killer primate. Apple TV+ is also working on a new television series in the MonsterVerse that will focus on the lizard king and his world of giant beasts, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Gamera: Rebirth Behind-The-Scenes

If you want to learn more about the upcoming series landing later this year, here's Netflix's official description for Gamera: Rebirth, "The last summer. Friends. And Kaiju--. In the summer of 1989, Boko, Joe, and Junichi, all sixth grade elementary school students, were having their last summer vacation. Each of them is worried about their future. Brody, the son of a US military commander, appears before the three of them and steals away the money they have saved together. Boko and his friends are furious and plan a plan to get their money back. As they are about to carry out the plan, the town is threatened. The kaiju Gyaos suddenly attacks Tokyo. The four are petrified in a town ruined by Gyaos. As Gyaos sets its sights on them, a huge kaiju appears. Its name is Gamera. This is the beginning of their "Summer of Kaiju." Kaiju appear one after another, and Gamera fights back despite his wounds. The boys witness the legend."

